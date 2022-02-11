Nier Automata's new lofi album brings some chill beats to the apocolypse

Audio player loading…

Nier Automata's soundtrack bangs. No ifs, no buts. Quietly beautiful and eerie all at once, every song perfectly encapsulates what makes the game's bleak apocalyptic landscape so mesmerising. So I was very excited when I woke up this morning to find a collection of lofi remixes have dropped on Spotify. They also bang.

The album comes courtesy of Curaga Records, who've previously thrown together some neat lofi collections for Skyrim, Genshin Impact and Deltarune. It features a variety of artists like Lofi Lia (who's also behind some fantastic Animal Crossing remixes), Collosia and popular music producer Alex Moukala. There are 10 tracks in all, with songs like City Ruins and Song of Ancients being given the crackly downtempo makeover. While my all-time favourite song Memories of Dust has been left out this time, other bangers like Amusement Park and Weight of the World make up for the oversight.

The album is available to peep now on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. If physical music collections are more your vibe, there's a CD and a gorgeous teal-coloured cassette tape up for preorder over on the Materia Store. I gave the whole thing a listen while writing this and I gotta admit, it's pretty damn good. I always enjoy writing to chilled-out videogame vibes and this is another neat collection to add to my ever-growing playlist.

It's strange to think it's already been nearly five years since Nier Automata was released. February 23 marks the half-decade anniversary, and Square Enix is planning to celebrate with a live broadcast. It'll be looking back on the game's anniversary and promises to announce some brand-new information. Nier Automata ver. 1.22474487139... anybody?