New Mortal Kombat 11 brutality alteration found

Just when you think there are enough gory ways to murder people in Mortal Kombat 11, players find new variations on them. The brutality finishers, most of which are unlocked in the Krypt mode, have alteration versions that tweak the ultraviolence with a few extra button presses. YouTuber Dynasty has found one for Cassie Cage, which changes her Get Yo Ass Beat brutality so that instead of just punching her opponent's face into goop she adds a final gunshot to remove their head altogether. Videogames!

To perform this move, trigger the regular Get Yo Ass Beat then follow it with left-trigger, right-trigger, down and A, assuming you're playing on an Xbox controller. Swap that A for an X if you've got a PS4 controller.

Still no word on when we'll get that Nightwolf DLC, but there was a little teaser over on Twitter.