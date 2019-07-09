Popular

Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel DLC teased

By

Killer Queen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sindel, the former Queen of Outworld and hair metal enthusiast, is joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. Creative director Ed Boon teased the character's return in a tweet this week, posting some art of her emerging from the shadows. She's looking a bit undead. 

Like a lot of Mortal Kombat fighters, Sindel's not had the best luck. Her realm was conquered by Shao Kahn, her husband was murdered, her daughter was adopted by a dickhead and then she took her own life. That wasn't the end, unfortunately, as she was resurrected and brainwashed, turning her into Shao Kahn's queen. 

Sindel was killed again along with Nightwolf—also returning in DLC—in the Mortal Kombat reboot, but showed up as a Revenant in Mortal Kombat 10. Judging by the teaser, she's still an evil walking corpse. Despite being taken care off by the good guys in the last game, Kronika's time-warping shenanigans mean that pretty much any Mortal Kombat character could make a comeback. Not that much has been stopping them before now. 

We don't know anything about how she'll play, but previous versions have made excellent use of her big hair, turning it into a weapon. And she can fly. I'm not really looking forward to finding out how her hair will be used in her fatalities, to be honest. Not so soon after eating my lunch, anyway. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments