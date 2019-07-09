Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel DLC teased

Sindel, the former Queen of Outworld and hair metal enthusiast, is joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. Creative director Ed Boon teased the character's return in a tweet this week, posting some art of her emerging from the shadows. She's looking a bit undead.

7 deadly Sindels #MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/d1isuSbwxHJuly 8, 2019

Like a lot of Mortal Kombat fighters, Sindel's not had the best luck. Her realm was conquered by Shao Kahn, her husband was murdered, her daughter was adopted by a dickhead and then she took her own life. That wasn't the end, unfortunately, as she was resurrected and brainwashed, turning her into Shao Kahn's queen.

Sindel was killed again along with Nightwolf—also returning in DLC—in the Mortal Kombat reboot, but showed up as a Revenant in Mortal Kombat 10. Judging by the teaser, she's still an evil walking corpse. Despite being taken care off by the good guys in the last game, Kronika's time-warping shenanigans mean that pretty much any Mortal Kombat character could make a comeback. Not that much has been stopping them before now.

We don't know anything about how she'll play, but previous versions have made excellent use of her big hair, turning it into a weapon. And she can fly. I'm not really looking forward to finding out how her hair will be used in her fatalities, to be honest. Not so soon after eating my lunch, anyway.