Mod adds Kerbal Space Program into Stellaris

This week on the Mod Roundup, we've got a mod that lets you play as the adorable and determined Kerbal race from Kerbal Space Program in Stellaris. There's also a mod that lets you camp anywhere you like in Fallout 4, then turn your campsite into a full working settlement. Finally, a mod for Skyrim changes the prison system to work like it did in Oblivion, makes your pet dog more like Fallout 4's Dogmeat (now it, too, can fetch items), and makes a host of other interesting changes.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Kerbal Space Program, for Stellaris

Steam Workshop link

If you're a fan of space games, you probably enjoy both Kerbal Space Program and Stellaris. Now you can smoosh them together with this mod by Knucky333, which imports the Kerbol solar system into the space strategy game. The planet Kerbin and its Mun, and of course its adorably green and brainy residents, are now yours to play with.

Conquest, for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

Don't settle for Fallout 4's standard settlements: make your own wherever you want. This mod by Chesko (creator of Skyrim's Frostfall mod) lets you plunk a campsite down wherever you want, and if you enjoy the location, you can turn it into a full-blown settlement. You can build ten new settlements in all, and if you change your mind about some or all of them, you also have to option to dismantle them.

Skydie Reborn, for Skyrim

Nexus Mods link

This Skyrim mod, by Sagittarius22, makes a number of changes. Perhaps most welcome is that your pet dog is now more useful, able to fetch items like Fallout 4's Dogmeat. That's just the beginning though, as the mod also changes Skyrim's prison system to ape Oblivion's (a long prison stay will erode some of your stats), requires you to own crafting tools if you want to create weapons or potions, lets you loot paralyzed NPCs, introduces blood poisoning if you drink too many potions, and tons of other changes you can read about here.

Looking for more mods? Check out our list of the best mods for Kerbal Space Program and the best mods for Skyrim.