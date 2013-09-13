Metro: Last Light's Developer Pack DLC detailed, arriving next week

Deep Silver have revealed details of the third of Metro: Last Light's four planned DLC packs. The 'Developer Pack' is due out next week, and... well, I'll level with you, it's a bit of an odd one. Of all the DLC bits we've seen for the post-apocalyptic shooter, it's the one that most resembles a random assortment of disparate ideas, mixed together into a thick goulash.
Here are the three main parts, as announced over Deep Silver's PR tannoy:
- "Players can experiment with every gun and attachment combination in the Shooting Range, and complete unique marksman challenges for each weapon."
- "The AI Arena allows players to pit customisable squads of human soldiers and mutants against each other or prove themselves in several challenges."
- "Lastly, players can explore Metro's cast of characters, and human and mutant foes, up close in the 'Metro Museum'."
There's a solo mission, too. The Spider's Nest traps you in a arachnid-infested catacomb, with just a lighter, a torch, and a giant flamethrower for company. That'll be a fun one for arachnophobes.
Despite the weird mix of ideas here, I quite like the sound of the AI Arena. It's unlikely to usurp Salty Bet as the king of the AI battlers, but - as someone who has spent hours creating random fight scenes in Gmod - it's bound to be an amusing distraction.
Previously, Metro: Last Light received the Faction Pack , adding three single-player missions that each dealt with a different group in the game, and the Tower Pack , an out-of-universe combat arena. The final DLC release will be the Chronicles Pack, which will add more single-player missions that explore the side-characters Pavel, Khan & Ulman, and Anna.
Metro: Last Light's Developer Pack is due out September 17th, and is priced £3.19, $3.99 and €3.99.