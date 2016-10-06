Metro 2033 developer announces Arktika.1, an Oculus Touch-exclusive FPS

After weeks of teasing, Metro studio 4A Games has finally revealed its new project as Arktika.1, a "big, atmospheric shooter" that's designed exclusively for the Oculus Touch.

Arktika.1 is set nearly 100 years in the future, when the Earth is gripped in a new ice age. Only the equatorial region remain habitable, yet small pockets of humanity persist in resource-rich areas to the north and south. Your job is to protect one such colony in the wastes of Russia, ensuring its survival against predators including raiders, marauders, and "strange creatures."

"Arktika.1 is a full-blown ААА title, and we’re employing all of our accumulated experience making high-quality shooters, and also using a lot of new opportunities provided only by VR," 4A creative director Andriy Prokhorov said. "Oculus has allowed us to take the immersion to a whole new level, and it would have been a shame to miss such an opportunity.”

It's new, but it sure looks like Metro, doesn't it? There's even a robot Librarian at the end. That "Subway" in the VR map at the midpoint of the video is a bit on-the-nose, too. But nobody does frigid post-apocalypses like 4A, so I'm not going to complain too much if they want to stick with what they know.

Arktika.1 is slated for release sometime in the second quarter of 2017. Find out more at 4a-games.com.mt.