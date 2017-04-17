LG 27-inch 4K monitor down to £300

New monitors can be pricey, but when you consider how long a good one will last you, they can often be a good investment. If you've got a powerful PC to run your games, then you'll also want a high spec monitor to make the most of that graphical power. These days, everyone is getting into 4K, and you can get yourself an LG 27UD58 4K monitor on eBuyer at the moment for just £300.

For the price you'll get a 27-inch IPS display, and IPS is generally what you want for gaming because of the better colors and picture quality. Plus, you'll be getting the all important 4K resolution 3840x2160 and AMD's anti-screen tearing FreeSync technology. As for the ports, you'll find 2 HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 on the back. So why's it so cheap? Well the refresh rate is down at just 60Hz, while the higher end monitors these days will be up at 144Hz. Still though, if you can look past that, a good quality 4K monitor for £300 is not to be sniffed at.

As for the price, £300 is around £40-50 cheaper than the normal price right now. It was down at this price on Amazon too, but if you prefer that retailer, those cheaper options are out of stock at the moment and it's back up at £346. If you're not enticed by this deal, check out some other options on our list of the best of the best monitors for gaming.

