How to watch today's Summer Game Fest

Welcome to E3 season, baby. Well, it's not quite E3 this year. I haven't been sure what to call it: not-E3? Maybe incorporate Geoff Keighley's name into it: Key3? G3? Despite not having the usual event this year, there's still plenty of showcases happening, including today's Summer Game Fest.

Keighley's back as the host, with the presentation set to show off a ton of neat videogames. If you're wondering how to watch the Summer Game Fest, we've got you covered.

Summer Game Fest: How to watch

This year's Summer Game Fest is unique in that you don't have to watch it glued to your desk. It's being broadcast at a variety of IMAX theatres throughout the US and Canada if you can make it. You can see if it's being shown at a theatre near you and buy tickets on the IMAX website. (opens in new tab)

If you're like me and don't live in the US (or prefer your showcases from the comfort of your own home), there are still a ton of ways to tune in. You can check out the Summer Game Fest via YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) or Twitter (opens in new tab). Creators like Ludwig and CouRage will be co-streaming the event too if reacting along with another person is more your vibe.

The Summer Game Fest presentation kicks off today, June 9, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST.

Summer Game Fest: What to expect

If you were hoping for a ton of unannounced titles to emerge at today's Summer Game Fest, you may want to temper your expectations slightly. In a Twitter Spaces chat (opens in new tab), Keighley mentioned that this year's presentation will focus primarily on games that have already been announced. That doesn't mean there still isn't a ton of goodies to get through, with the presentation promising footage from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, and even a guest appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

There'll also be appearances from the likes of 2K, Bandai Namco, Capcom, EA, Sega and Warner Bros. We've got our own Summer Game Fest expectations (opens in new tab), but who knows what today will bring. Persona 5, please?