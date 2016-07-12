Popular

GTA 5 Redux, an ambitious graphics mod, will launch in August

Mod will also affect police behaviour and more.

GTA 5 Redux, arguably the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto mod to date, now has a firm release date: August 26. The mod introduces a vast array of improvements, including a whole new weather system, simulated global illumination, more realistic fog, and much, much more.

In addition to those systemic changes, the mod also introduces more life-like textures for billboards, ground debris and destructible surfaces. Particle count has been upped for all relevant effects, too.

Interestingly, it's not just a cosmetic mod: police behaviour has been tweaked, and more law enforcement vehicles will be despatched if you're really, really bad. Pedestrian density has been 100% reworked as well, and you should see some story characters wandering the streets at times.

Check out the gameplay trailer below, and read more about the mod here

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
