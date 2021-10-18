Give Epic your email address and you'll get a $10 coupon

The Epic Games Store is offering a $10 in-store coupon, good on any game $14.99 or more, to anyone with an account who signs up for their mailing list—and if you're already signed up for their emails, don't worry, because you're getting a coupon too.

Epic has done this sort of thing previously—its 2020 Holiday Sale included $10 coupons that would automatically replenish upon use, for instance—but as far as I know this is the first time you've had to sign up for more than an EGS account to take advantage. I don't think it's an especially onerous ask: If you've got an Epic Store account then they've got your email address anyway. You might as well get some useful information out of the deal.

As for what you might want to do with that coupon, today also marks the kickoff of Epic's Halloween Sale, with discounts of up to 75% until November 1. As you might expect, I have a few suggestions about where you might want to sink that coupon:

You may have noticed that I skipped over some of the lower-priced deals, like Control ($12) and Mundaun ($14). There's a reason for that: The $10 coupon can only be applied to a minimum game purchase (no DLC, season passes, or other non-game content) of $14.99. So, for instance, the coupon can be used on Hood: Outlaws and Legends, which is on for $14.99, but not on Star Wars: Squadrons, which is $14.79. (It's still a good deal, though.)

To get your $10 Epic Store coupon, either create or log into your account at epicgames.com, click on the Communications tab, and check the "Email Subscribe" box. It should turn up in your email within 24 hours, and it will expire at 11:59 PT on November 15—use it or lose it. Epic's Halloween Sale runs until November 1.