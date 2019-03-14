Gigabyte's RTX 2080 OC graphics card is just $646 on Newegg

Nvidia's RTX 2080 received plenty of criticism at launch for being overpriced, despite being one of the best graphics cards out there. With an MSRP of $699, and plenty of cards costing $800 and beyond, it was hard to disagree. Thankfully, prices has fallen over the past few months, and now you can get Gigabyte's version for just $645.99 on Newegg.

This specific card has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, double-ball bearing fans, and a core clock of 1785 MHz. Overclocking and temperature control can be managed from Gigabyte's AORUS software. For display outputs, you get one HDMI, three DisplayPort, and one USB Type-C.

As with most RTX 2080 cards, this also comes with three free games: Anthem, Battlefield V, and Metro Exodus. Not a bad deal at all.

