Get Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Human Revolution for lowest ever prices in Steam Square Enix sale

Square Enix is selling lots of its games at a cut price on Steam this weekend, the highlights being Deus Ex: Mankind Divided at just $6/£4, and Deus Ex: Human Revolution for $3/£2. Both are historic or equal to historic low prices, according to IsThereAnyDeal (which is a great site for tracking sales, by the way).

Human Revolution, which came out in 2011, remains one of the best immersive sims around—I dipped back in recently and it still feels slick. Mankind Divided is another great game but, as Andy wrote in his review, is slightly let down by its story.

The sale has plenty of other noteworthy deals, including last year's third-person teen drama Life is Strange: Before the Storm for $10/£8 (equal with its historic low), open-world action game Just Cause 3 for $7.50/£4.50 (ditto), and post-apocalyptic RPG Nier: Automata for half price, at $30/£20.

You can see the full list of deals here—basically all the Final Fantasy games on Steam are half price, too. All offers end on Monday.

If you want Mankind Divided and are willing to pay a bit more, you can get it as part of the latest Humble Monthly Bundle, which also includes Mafia 3 and a few other titles. That's $12.