Get an Alienware Aurora desktop with a GeForce GTX 1080 for $1,127

Dell is running a President's Day sale with markdowns on a variety of desktops, laptops, and accessories. One item that caught our eye is the Alienware Aurora, which can be had for less than a grand.

The baseline configuration is on sale for $931 and comes with an Intel Core i5-8400 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, GeForce GTX 1060 graphics cards with 6GB of GDDR5 memory, and a 1TB hard drive.

That's a decent deal for the money, and there are upgrades available. Notably, you can bump up the graphics card to a GeForce GTX 1070 for $98 more, or to a GeForce GTX 1080 for $196.

The only real bummer is that Dell is not offering any solid state drive options on this setup, just a 1TB HDD. However, you can add a 16GB Intel Optane memory module to the mix for $49, or a 32GB module for $98. Or better yet, buy an SSD separately and install it yourself. That's a bit of hassle, of course, but potentially worth it to score a decent deal on a gaming desktop.

You can find the Alienware Aurora here.

