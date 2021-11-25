All the Festival Playlist challenges in Forza Horizon 5 Series 1

Forza Horizon 5's seasonal challenges are just some of the activities that can keep you occupied in Mexico after you've finished everything there is to do in the base game. Forza Horizon 5 didn't really need to do much to reassert the series as the best arcade racing fun you can have on PC, but that didn't stop Playground Games from going just as hard on its post-launch activities as it did in 4.
That comes in the form of Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist, which returns from the previous game. It's a series of missions and challenges such as races, events, and PR stunts that can reward you things like Wheelspins, cosmetics, and even new Forza Horizon 5 cars. Vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG One, which you can unlock by getting 120 points across the first series.
The playlist is structured into Series—we're currently in the first, introductory one, 'Welcome to Mexico'. New activities refresh each Thursday at 10am ET (7am PT / 3pm GMT), and we know them all, and the rewards attached, up to the end of the first Series on December 9—after which a festive 'Holiday Special' Series will kick off in seasonal style. But back to Series 1: here are the challenges and rewards you can expect, as of November 25.
All Forza Horizon 5 seasonal challenges and rewards
Winter - Dry Season (November 25 - December 2)
|Challenge
|Reward
|Earn 22 points
|ID Zerouno '18 legendary car
|Earn 42 points
|Subaru 22B legendary car
|Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'Reassuringly Familiar' in a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S
|5 points and 8 Forzathon points
|Complete 1 Horizon Arcade
|3 points
|Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)
|10 points and the Ferrari Dino legendary car
|Complete 'Domination' Event Lab
|5 points and the 'Referee Whistle' Common Car Horn
|Complete 'Black Friday Bonanza' Playground Game
|3 points and the 'Thumbs Up' common emote
|Complete 'Calle Principal' speed trap
|2 points and a Wheelspin
|Complete 'Pyramid of the Moon' speed zone
|2 points and a Wheelspin
|Complete 'Canyon Run' Trailblazer
|2 points and a Wheelspin
|Complete 'No Expense Spared' championship
|5 points and the Ford GT '05 epic car
|Complete 'Midnight Battle' championship
|2 points and a Super Wheelspin
|Complete 'The Real Deal' championship
|5 points and a Pagani Huayra BC legendary car
|Complete Horizon Tour once
|3 points
|Photograph any vehicle at night for the '#TwilightSaga' photo challenge
|2 points and the 'Clock Tower' rare car horn
|Eliminate 2 opponents in a single session of The Eliminator for the 'Prepare for Elimination' open challenge while playing multiplayer
|2 points and 25,000 credits
|Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator
|2 points and 'Welcome to the Eliminator common Forza link
|Friday daily challenge - earn 3 clean racing skills in Dirt Race
|1 point
|Saturday daily challenge - earn 6 stars total from Trailblazers
|1 point
|Sunday daily challenge - smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds
|1 point
|Monday daily challenge - win a street race in a modern supercar
|1 point
|Tuesday daily challenge - win a drag race in a retro muscle car
|1 point
|Wednesday daily challenge - buy 3 cars
|1 point
Spring - Hot Season (December 2 - 9)
|Challenge
|Reward
|Earn 24 points
|Raesr TS '19 epic car
|Earn 42 points
|Toyota Trueno epic car
|Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'New Benchmark in a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
|5 points and 80 Forzathon points
|Complete one Horizon Arcade
|3 points
|Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)
|10 points and the #24 Ferrari P4 legendary car
|Complete 'Party Time' playground game
|3 points and the Ford Fiesta epic car
|Complete 'Los Jardines' danger sign
|2 points and a Wheelspin
|Complete 'Avenida' speed trap
|2 points and a Wheelspin
|Complete 'Orilla Del Rio' speed zone
|2 points and a Wheelspin
|Complete the 'Drop it Like it's Hot' championship
|5 points and a Super Wheelspin
|Complete 'Holidays are Comin'' championship
|5 points and the 'Jingle Bells' epic car horn
|Complete 'High Noon' championship
|5 points and the Jaguar F-Tyle epic car
|Complete Horizon Tour once
|3 points
|Earn 10 stars from PR Stunts in any Mustang and then find the treasure for the 'Hold Your Horses' treasure hunt
|3 points and 50,000 credits
|Photograph any vans & utility vehicle in Guanajanato for the '#ShoppingSpree' challenge
|2 points and the 'Special Delivery' common Forza link
|Perform 5 ultimate drift skills in Horizon Open Drifting for the 'Getting Sideways' open challenge
|2 points and 25,000 credits
|Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator
|2 points and the 'La Cucaracha' epic car horn
|Friday daily challenge - purchase 3 car mastery perks
|1 point
|Saturday daily challenge - Earn 3 clean racing skills in a cross country race
|1 point
|Sunday daily challenge - Earn 3 stars from any speed trap
|1 point
|Monday daily challenge - beat round three of a Horizon Arcade event
|1 point
|Tuesday daily challenge - drive above 150mph (241km/h) for 15 seconds in any car
|1 point
|Wednesday daily challenge - earn 3 stars from any Drift Zone
|1 point
Forza Horizon 5 fastest cars: The best vehicles listed
Forza Horizon 5 Barn Finds: Map and locations
Forza Horizon 5 fast travel: How to unlock it