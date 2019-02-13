Forza Horizon 4 Barn find location guide: how to find the game's secret cars

Forza Horizon 4's Barn Find locations are tricky to figure out—luckily our guide on how to find them will help you figure it all out. The Barn Finds require some suspension of disbelief, even more so than the idea that the entire United Kingdom road network has been sequestered for a year-round motorsport festival.

“Oh, whoops, I must have left my Jaguar XJ220 abandoned in that barn!” some clumsy billionaire in Horizon Land must presumably have said to themselves one day. Why did they put it in a barn in the first place, and how did they get it there? Maybe it's better we don't know. Tracking down every Barn Find in Forza Horizon 4 is a series staple, and so is alt-tabbing to a Chrome window of a guide while you do so. Let us be that Chrome window, dear reader, and we’ll get you to those finds.

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

Favourite of the young Essex man with a penchant for wet look gel and hard house music, the Escort RS Turbo transforms a utilitarian British hatchback into a supercharged monster. It’s found just southwest of Glen Rannoch.

1997 Lotus Elise GT1

A '90s icon, the Elise packed huge torque into an incredibly lightweight chassis, making for a beautifully balanced car with acceleration to rival the supercars of the age. This track version’s found just below the tip of the arrow on the ‘Slate Quarry’ sign on your map.

1965 Mini Cooper S

Continuing a theme throughout the barn finds of British engineering icons, the tiny but (sort of) mighty Mini Cooper S is found just north of Ambleside. Not ideal for hauling back your weekly grocery shop in, but a fine choice for complicated bank heists.

1962 Triumph Spitfire

Effortlessly cool and featuring timeless lines, the Spitfire’s located at the tip of the ‘Express Railyard’ sign. We had real trouble finding this one—don’t bother looking around the railyard itself, the barn’s just outside it.

1993 Jaguar XJ220

Here it is. King of the implausible barn finds. An ultra-rare nineties supercar with stats to rival the current crop, the XJ220 is to our minds the best car on this list. Recently a totalled model sold for £146,000—they’re that rare.

Spring Season Exclusive—Ford GT40 MKI

Available only in the spring, the svelte Ford GT40 is tucked away on Moorhead Farm, with the barn hiding just above the first 'O' where Moorhead is written on the map. It's an easy enough find but well worth it since the GT40 goes for up to 9 million on the in-game auction house.

Summer Season Exclusive—1962 Peel P50

Available only during summer, the teenie-tiny Peel P50 won’t win you many races but it will add a bit of diversity to your garage. It’s tucked away in the woodlands between Ashbrook and Broadway.

Autumn Season Exclusive—The Aston Martin DB4 GT

If you want to roleplay as James Bond (and who are we kidding, of course that's what we want), then you can pick up your very own Aston Martin during the autumn season. It might take a few hours of playing before you're tipped off to the location, but once you are head to the lake directly south of where "Festival Site" is written on the map. About 100 yards north of that lake you'll find the barn.

Winter Season Exclusive—The Land Rover Range Rover

Wait until winter and snag yourself this beast. Zip across the frozen lake and you'll find the barn on an island. Quick and easy enough that you'll be roving ranges in no time.

Bamburgh Castle Exclusive—Bentley Blower

This awesome antique can only be found after purchasing Bamburgh Castle for a whopping 10 million credits. It's not cheap, but once you've gathered the funds and closed the deal you can find the barn south of the castle. This video will help.

1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12

Come on, what’s this one doing in a barn? Who left their actual TVR Cerbera in a barn just southeast of Greendale Airstrip? Whatever the improbable story behind its abandonment, this is a feast of motoring luxury awaiting your ownership.

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI

A true icon of offroad racing, and a car that helped the late great Colin McRae achieve stardom by way of his prowess in one. To a certain generation of petrolheads, the word ‘rally’ will always summon this car—perhaps with a few more fluro decals than are on this abandoned version.

1966 MG MGB GT

Nestled away by a cluster of trees is a sought-after classic car in beautiful British racing green. MG was a huge name in car manufacturing in the 1960s, and although subsequent decades weren’t quite as kind, this MGB GT remains a testament to the company’s design and engineering mastery.

1961 Jaguar E-Type S1

From James Bond to Inspector Morse, many British icons have had a razz around in an E-Type. This bold red number’s found souhteast of Tarn Hows, just off the sharp turn in the dirt road.

1983 Audi Sport Quattro

Vorsprung Durch Technik, baby. Nothing conveys the automotive climate of the 1980s better than the Quattro—its angular lines, utilitarian interior and abundance of dark plastic somehow screaming Thatcher’s Britain at you as you gaze upon it. You’ll find it just below the ‘E’ and ‘R’ in ‘Derwent Reservoir’ on the map.