Elden Ring's photo mod lets you take selfies with scary bosses

By published

The mod lets you move the camera around freely at the cost of playing offline.

Elden Ring character taking selfie with Margit, the Fell Omen
(Image credit: FromSoftware)
Audio player loading…

Elden Ring is a stunningly beautiful game composed of wide vistas that look ripped from the romantic period of art. It also has a lot of cute dogs and terrifying enemies. By default, you have to use the Telescope item and disable the UI to take photos, but now you can install a mod that puts a proper photo mode into the game.

Frans "Otis_Inf" Bouma has released unofficial photo mode tools for Elden Ring, which will be free until March 10. Like with the mod that lets you pause the game and the cheats you can use, you have to play the game offline to avoid getting banned while using it. But if you can deal without player messages and co-op, you can boot up the mod to move the camera freely around the environment, make yourself invisible to enemies (like Margit, the Fell Omen), change the FoV, hide the UI, and pause the game. 

Elden Ring character with weapons out

(Image credit: Bythehist / FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Ancestor Spirit boss fight

(Image credit: Bythehist / FromSoftware)

Elden Ring character taking selfie with Margit, the Fell Omen

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Be sure to follow the instructions in the mod folder to run it. It requires you to drag a file into your Elden Ring install directory that renames a file to disable Easy Anti-Cheat and forces the game into offline mode. It's reversible by dragging the file back out, but mandatory before you boot the game up so you don't get banned from playing online in the future.

It's a risk worth taking, because Elden Ring deserves to be captured via a photo mode. Our own Fraser Brown argued for this earlier this week: "The lack of a photo mode is so much more noticeable and regrettable in Elden Ring not just because it's so damn striking—it also gives you the space and time to explore its sights without risking death with every screenshot."

It's worth making an offline-only character to run through the game and snapshot all the beautiful trees and ruins. And with the pause feature, you might be able to capture your imminent death to all of the horrifying monsters in it too. Elden Ring was meant to be gawked at, and I'm glad we can finally do that—even if it means breaking the rules a little bit.

I just hope Bandai Namco doesn't make Bouma take the tools down when they eventually require a subscription to their Patreon, which Crytek did earlier this year

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered games, games culture, and hardware for over a decade before joining PC Gamer as Associate Editor. He's done in-depth reporting on communities and games as well as criticism for sites like Polygon, Wired, and Waypoint. He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.
See comments