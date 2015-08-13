Devolver Digital is having a Steam sale

Popular

If you don't already own Shadow Warrior, Hotline Miami or, most importantly, Hatoful Boyfriend, then now's the time to snap them up. Devolver Digital is having a weekend long sale on most of its Steam games, with 90 percent off some titles. That means you can get Serious Sam 3 for a measly $3.99, or The Talos Principle for $13.59 (its expansion is there too, which comes with the Chris Thursten seal of approval).

It's also a decent opportunity to get OlliOlli 2, which finally launched for PC this week. You might also want to catch up on Shadow Warrior before its sequel arrives next year – it's only $3.99. The full sale listing is over here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
