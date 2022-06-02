The Callisto Protocol looks a lot like Dead Space, has a release date

By published

The third person shooter is just missing a Plasma Cutter.

Audio player loading…

The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab), the horror action game that's was originally (but, sadly, not anymore (opens in new tab)) set in the PUBG universe, looks a lot like Dead Space, and it's due out on December 2.

Although the game is coming to PC, Sony showed purely PS5 footage during its State of Play today. The trailer is set on a moon that's infested with undead- and alien-looking monsters, much like Dead Space. There are killer robots too. Nothing is good here on Callisto, and yet, the main character has the courage to try to break free from it.

The brief bits of gameplay show third-person shooter action that resembles everything from Dead Space to the Resident Evil 2 remake. It even showed some death scenes where a monster gnaws on the neck of the main character that very much resembles the worst deaths in Resident Evil 4 (opens in new tab).

The rest of the trailer is brutal and full of gore, which certainly solidifies it as pure survival horror. It's a shift from the direction that the Dead Space series went by its third entry. Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol's director, originally co-created the Dead Space series, and now seems to be returning to that original thematic goal, but updated for the ways survival horror has changed in the last 14 years.

The Callisto Protocol will be out later this year and, by the looks of it, it'll actually make that date.

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered games, games culture, and hardware for over a decade before joining PC Gamer as Associate Editor. He's done in-depth reporting on communities and games as well as criticism for sites like Polygon, Wired, and Waypoint. He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.
See comments