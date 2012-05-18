Call of Duty: Modern Wafare 3 Face Off trailer has pistols at spawn

Infinity Ward have released more footage of the new Face Off mode that'll be added in content collection 2. Sadly, it doesn't have Nic Cage and John Travolta swapping faces and trying to out-ham each other to death in tribute to John Woo's 1997 flick , it's a fast 1v1/2v2 mode set in a series of tight arenas.

It looks perfect for a bit of split screen on the consoles, but the more focused approach could also fix that feeling of constantly being caught with your pants down on those busier CoD maps. Content collection 2 will arrive imminently on the Xbox, but will arrive quite a bit late on PC. There's not solid date just yet. The pack will also contain three multiplayer maps, two co-op spec ops maps and two new Face Off arenas.