Popular

Blizzard Entertainment chief legal officer resigns

By

Claire Hart announced her departure from Blizzard today, after three years with the company.

Blizzard's orc statue
(Image credit: Blizzard)

The chief legal officer at Blizzard Entertainment departed the company on Friday. Claire Hart filled that role for three years, but announced her resignation on LinkedIn today.

"After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," Hart wrote. "The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.

"I'll be taking a short break before making my next move. Stay tuned!"

While Hart's departure comes amid a highly publicized harassment lawsuit at Activision Blizzard, Hart doesn't mention that in relation to her resignation. We've reached out to Hart for comment, and will update if we hear back.

The harassment lawsuit has recently prompted the SEC to investigate Activision Blizzard's handling of employee compains about sexual misconduct and discrimination, with several company executives—including CEO Bobby Kotick—subject to subpoenas.  

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments