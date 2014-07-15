Popular

BioWare wants your feedback for the next Mass Effect

With the wheels turning in earnest on the next Mass Effect , producer Mike Gamble wants to know what fans are really looking for from the game. To that end, he tweeted a link to a brief survey last night that asks about the RPGs you play, how much time you sink into them and what it is about them that you find so darn interesting.

A less ambitious approach to this survey would be a single question —"What didn't you like about Mass Effect 3?" and a single answer—"The ending." Fortunately, it's a bit more in-depth than that, and for all intents and purposes isn't about Mass Effect at all. Instead, it's a look at your role-playing habits in general, like what games you play, what specific features you like, how you feel about cosplay and that sort of thing.

It's also mercifully brief, and should take no more than a minute or two of your time, a small price to pay for a better Mass Effect 4. Gamble said there's been an "overwhelming" response to the survey already, but urged his followers to "keep 'em coming." Make the man happy !

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
