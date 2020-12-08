Will Cyberpunk 2077 have mods?

How soon are we likely to see Cyberpunk 2077 mods? If it follows the trend of most singleplayer open world RPGs on PC, Cyberpunk 2077 may have mods relatively soon after launch, but there's no guarantee when, and if, they'll actually arrive.

So, here's everything we know so far about the potential of mods in Cyberpunk 2077, from the chances of it happening, to what's been said by the developers so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 mods: Everything we know

Officially, CD Projekt hasn't confirmed that the game will be moddable, only that it won't support mods at launch. CD Projekt global community lead Marcin Momot wrote in a Cyberpunk forum thread (that now appears to be deleted) in May 2019: "Obviously, we would love to support the modding community in the future, but for the time being we want to focus on releasing the game first. Hopefully, this clears things up a bit."

It doesn't really clear anything up, but there's a good chance Cyberpunk 2077 will be moddable. CDPR eventually released mod tools for both The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3. The toolkit wasn't all that robust and didn't include level creation or script editing tools, which was disappointing, though modders were still able to create an impressive number of great Witcher 3 mods that did everything from overhauling the combat to adding new weapons and armor.

Even without an official toolkit, chances are good that mods for Cyberpunk 2077 will begin appearing pretty quickly after launch, whether or not CDPR supports them. As we've seen with GTA 5 (Rockstar doesn't support modding either), modders love making beautiful games look even better, so we may see some reshades and visual improvement mods appear almost immediately.

And once modders have had a chance to really dig into the game's files, we could see mods for new guns, new cars, and even new cyberware. More complex mods could be much further in the future, especially if CDPR never releases mod tools, but modders almost always find a way to enhance singleplayer games whether there's official mod support or not.