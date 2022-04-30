Be a cat, wander a neon city in Stray when it releases this summer

Audio player loading…

One of the neater games we've had our eye on for the past few years was BlueTwelve Studio's Stray, a game about a lost cat wandering a cyberpunk city's neon streets looking for its family. We've had little on the game, though, besides a beautiful trailer put out by publisher Annapurna Interactive. We still don't have much:, but now we have a release date. Stray is coming this summer.

The game has the player as a cat wandering the streets of "a long-forgotten cybercity" inhabited by all kinds of weird robots. Along the way it makes friends with a cute drone. It promises to be a game that lets you "See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world."

Which sounds quite nice, really. After the last few years of games from Annapurna Interactive I'll take a look at basically anything they release. These are the folks who brought us What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, and Journey on PC, among many others.

The PlayStation account let slip that the indie was coming this summer in a recent tweet. Though Stray is coming to PC, it's exclusive to PS5 on consoles.

You can find Stray on Steam, or on its official website. It'll launch in Summer 2022.