New trailer for Ark 2 reveals 2023 release

Starring danger, dinos and... Vin Diesel?

Ark 2 has been confirmed for a 2023 release, and will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. You can watch the new trailer for Ark 2, which is being developed in Unreal 5, above. Vin Diesel stars as the impressive-looking Santiago, so you know it's gonna be good. 

Studio Wildcard went on a hiring spree in January of this year, and though development for Ark continues, it's a safe bet more staff were taken on to make Vin Diesel, the dinosaurs and vistas look even better than before. We got to see big Vin and his daughter riding on a dinosaur I can only hope he's tamed, so expect even bigger and better dinos this time.

So far, only a tentative release window has been announced, so check back soon for more information. This one was announced at the Xbox/Bethesda Showcase as a 'console launch exclusive', so expect it to release on PC at the same time.

