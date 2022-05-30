After a year of silence, Blizzard president says Warcraft 3: Reforged info is coming 'soon'

Audio player loading…

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has responded to a fan request for information on Warcraft 3: Reforged (opens in new tab), saying that the team will say something in the next month. "You'll hear something from them soon (in June)," Ybarra posted on Twitter. (opens in new tab)

Why are fans asking? Because nothing new has come out around Warcraft 3: Reforged since the last patch in April 2021, now well over a year ago. Indeed, very little has been done to address the notoriously botched remaster that fans made into the lowest-scored game of all time on Metacritic. (opens in new tab)

That's not to mention the roadmap of developer updates, which in May of 2020 players were told was coming at some point, and has never been heard of since. Nor the seemingly-basic features like ranked play, leaderboards, and player profiles that Reforged launched without.

Last year, a hint at what may have happened to Warcraft 3: Reforged emerged in a report about mismanagement and cut costs. Information at the time seemed to indicate that Classic Games, the team responsible for Warcraft 3: Reforged, had been disbanded. Who's working on it now is anyone's guess.

It's a sad state of affairs for the remake of a game that was, at the time, a revolutionary influence on the industry as a whole. Warcraft 3 custom games would go on to become the genesis of the entire MOBA genre, and the success of Warcraft 3 set the stage for a revolution in MMOs with World of Warcraft.