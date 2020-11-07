A new Mass Effect game is in development, confirms BioWare

It's a big day for Mass Effect fans. Electronic Arts and BioWare have (finally) confirmed that a remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy, called Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, is on the way. But they also dropped a slight surprise, announcing that a brand-new Mass Effect game is also now in development.

"A veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next," BioWare general manager Casey Hudson said.

"For me personally, Mass Effect represents years of work and countless special memories, so every year I feel incredibly fortunate to celebrate N7 Day with players around the world. Thank you so much for supporting us over the years. I can’t wait to continue our adventure together—revisiting our favorite memories in the Mass Effect universe, and creating brand new ones!"

A new Mass Effect was rumored to be in development last year, so this statement isn't a total shock, but it's nice to have confirmation that the series won't end with Andromeda.