Ubisoft's 'E3-style showcase' is coming in July

Ubisoft has joined the parade of publishers holding their own digital E3-style events in 2020, announcing today that Ubisoft Forward, with "news, reveals, and more" will take place in July.

Aside from promising an "E3-style showcase," Ubisoft hasn't said anything about what we can expect from the show, but if I had to take a guess I'd say that we'll probably get a good eyeful of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, hopefully including some proper gameplay, which seems especially important after last week's less-than-impressive showing. We may also get an update on the status of Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods and Monsters, all of which were delayed in late 2019 after Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2 both tanked.

There will no doubt be some surprises, too. Ubisoft announced in February that it has five "triple-A" games set to come out before April 2021, and I continue to hold out hope that Far Cry: Blood Dragon 2 will be one of them. (Mark 4 style, monkeytrucker!) One thing we probably won't get a look at is Beyond Good and Evil 2, which Ubisoft specified in that February announcement is not one of those five upcoming games.

Ubisoft Forward will kick off at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on July 12. Streaming platforms weren't revealed but if I had to guess about that too I'd say that Twitch is probably one of them.