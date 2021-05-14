Totally Rated: Resident Evil Village is finally here, and so is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

If you're looking to catch up on this week's gaming and tech news, we've got you covered. Our friends at GamesRadar+, TechRadar, Android Central, and T3 are here to give you their verdict on Resident Evil Village and Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra mobile phone.

In our Resident Evil Village review, Andy noted that “Resident Evil Village can occasionally feel like half a dozen different horror games jammed together. But the strength and variety of its ideas, the quality of the art direction, and its darkly evocative atmosphere more than make up for it."

We awarded it a well-deserved 85, and Android Central shares our positive verdict. “Resident Evil Village takes everything you loved about the franchise and combines it with some homages to classic and modern horror to create something unique in video games today,” explains Carli Velocci. So, if you haven't got around to playing it just yet, that's one thing to put on your to-do list this weekend.

In phone news, Xiaomi has just launched its Mi 11 Ultra, and both TechRadar and T3 are ready to give you a rundown of its new features. Tom Bedford from TechRadar reckons “the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra takes the mantra 'turn it up to 11' and runs with it. Everything on this phone is a case study in smartphone luxuriance." T3 isn't convinced by the new handset, however.

