Tomb Raider tops PC pre-order sales chart

Lara Croft has had her knockers over the years, but it appears the British adventurer still boasts box office appeal, judging by the latest pre-order sales chart from online retailer Green Man Gaming.

The forthcoming Tomb Raider game - due out in March 2013 - has certainly made headlines since a striking showing at this year's E3. And the buzz of controversy and excitement around the game has no doubt contributed to strong advanced sales which see Lara proudly astride the top of the charts this week.

There's a distinctly military thread through much of the rest of the global bestseller's list. In at number two is Company Of Heroes 2 , with Aliens: Colonial Marines scuttling behind like a facehugger with the midnight munchies at number three. Further down the pecking order Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 is within range of targeting the top spot at seventh in the hitlist.

A follow-up full of post-apocalyptic promise is in at eight - Metro: Last Light is ahead of triple A sequels Crysis 3 and Dead Space 3 . For now...

Here's the full global pre-order top ten:

1. Tomb Raider

2. Company of Heroes 2

3. Aliens: Colonial Marines

4. Dead Island Riptide

5. Bioshock Infinite (excludes UK)

6. South Park: The Stick of Truth

7. Sniper Ghost Warrior 2

8. Metro: Last Light

9. Crysis 3

10. Dead Space 3

