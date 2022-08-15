Today's Wordle 422 answer and hint: Monday, August 15

Audio player loading…

I can offer all the help you could possibly need with today's Wordle. If you'd like to read a clue for the Wordle of the day or quickly find the answer to the August 15 (422) challenge then you'll discover all of that and more just below.

It's time for another week of Wordle; another week of stunning victories, oh-so-close defeats, learning rare unused definitions of everyday words, and trying to push that win streak just a little further than last time. Whether you've popped in for a quick hint or check in every day, I hope you have as much fun with this as I do.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Monday, August 15

The answer to today's challenge is the name of a popular card game—so popular some people play it professionally and win large sums of money in the process. It can also refer to a long metal rod used to prod a fire, or a kind of face Lady Gaga sang about.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 422 answer?

Let's make sure you start your week with a win. The answer to the August 15 (422) Wordle is POKER.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 14: KHAKI

KHAKI August 13: HUNKY

HUNKY August 12: LABEL

LABEL August 11: GLEAN

GLEAN August 10: CLING

CLING August 9: PATTY

PATTY August 8: UNFIT

UNFIT August 7: SMEAR

SMEAR August 6: ALIEN

ALIEN August 5: BUGGY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.