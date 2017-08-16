THQ Nordic announces Black Mirror—a Gothic horror reboot about 'madness and psychological distress'

As far as I can recall, I wasn't taken by Future Games' Black Mirror when it arrived on European shores the following year. A quick glance at its Steam reviews tells me other people did like it, though, which means there are people out there who will be excited by THQ Nordic's latest announcement. Black Mirror marks a reboot of the horror adventure series and is due November 28 this year.

I was less aware of the first game's sequels which landed in 2009 and 2011 respectively, however while the incoming venture will provide suitable nods to its forerunners, it tells a "totally independent and new story."

Here's a trailer:

"Even players unfamiliar with the previous games in the series can also enjoy Black Mirror," so reads a statement from THQ Nordic. "The major difference between the new and old Black Mirror, apart from the modern graphics of course, will be a new gameplay element: interaction with vision-like apparitions."

Speaking to that last part, said vision-like apparitions will help players learn more about the past of the protagonist's family as the game's eerie atmosphere echoes the style of Edgar Allan Poe and HP Lovecraft.

Not much more to go on for now, however Black Mirror is due November 28, 2017. More information can be found via its official site.