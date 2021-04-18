Popular

This week in PC gaming: A major Warzone event, Nier Replicant out, a free Vermintide 2 update

By

Also: a root vegetable does a crime.

New releases and events - April 18 to April 24

April 20 

Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes update

April 21

'The end' is near for Warzone

April 22

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

MotoGP 21

April 23

Nier Replicant

