This legend made a giant F key that actually works

Let's all pay our respects.

"Press F to pay respects" is a meme that will never die, because the day it does we will all press F in its memory and it will rise again, undead, immortal, the unkillable meme. Anyway, this one dude made a real big F key and it rules

Jaryd Giesen is an Australian YouTuber who makes stuff like these sweet Minecraft bee string lights with the help of a 3D printer, ingenuity, and a willingness to make do with whatever is at hand, documenting the process in videos where he tries not to injure himself as he goes. They're well worth a watch, but Giesen has really outdone himself with the big F key.

The finished thing not only works, letting you pay your respects with a slap of the palm like a marine putting his gloved hand on a coffin really would, it's even got RGB lighting. Heck, you could even use this thing to type the letter F if you ever needed to do so in a particularly dramatic way. Well done, dude. Here's one for you: F.

If you want to make your own giant F key here's a Thingiverse guide.

Thanks, Polygon.

Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
