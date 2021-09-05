This legend made a giant F key that actually works

"Press F to pay respects" is a meme that will never die, because the day it does we will all press F in its memory and it will rise again, undead, immortal, the unkillable meme. Anyway, this one dude made a real big F key and it rules

Jaryd Giesen is an Australian YouTuber who makes stuff like these sweet Minecraft bee string lights with the help of a 3D printer, ingenuity, and a willingness to make do with whatever is at hand, documenting the process in videos where he tries not to injure himself as he goes. They're well worth a watch, but Giesen has really outdone himself with the big F key.

The finished thing not only works, letting you pay your respects with a slap of the palm like a marine putting his gloved hand on a coffin really would, it's even got RGB lighting. Heck, you could even use this thing to type the letter F if you ever needed to do so in a particularly dramatic way. Well done, dude. Here's one for you: F.

If you want to make your own giant F key here's a Thingiverse guide.

Thanks, Polygon.