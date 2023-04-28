This huge Tiny Tina's Wonderlands mod sounds like almost a completely different game

The Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (opens in new tab) is a pretty good shooter. But if you've ever thought to yourself, "I'd like that, but different", the big Wonderlands Redux (opens in new tab) mod might be just what you're looking for.

Spotted by GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Wonderlands Redux is a free mod that has players stepping in for the legendary assassin Athena in order to carry out hits against dangerous "Legacy Targets," who are attempting to take over the Wonderlands. But it's more than just a handful of new things to shoot at. Wonderlands Redux adds a pile of new items and rarities, double-jumping and dashing abilities, and makes an impressive array of changes, balance tweaks, and quality of life changes.

Wonderlands Redux actually released on Nexus Mods a couple weeks ago, on April 15, and it appears to be a hit: In just two weeks, it's already been downloaded nearly 30,000 times. Players really seem to be digging it so far, too. Some people on Steam have reported problems with crashes and other oddities, but for the most part the response seems to be very positive. Some players are even recommending that newcomers to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands skip the vanilla game and go straight to Redux (opens in new tab).

"The new Redux is amazing," P-p-please (opens in new tab) wrote. The game feels so much smoother. Like you mentioned, especially the movement. The redux has made this game playable again."

"Redux has breathed new life into TTWL for me," Goldfishie17 (opens in new tab) said. "Moved my profile and saves out, started completely fresh, played all weekend and started end game last night. Having loads of fun."

"I really liked the vanilla game, but the changes to Redux are amazing," addledwino (opens in new tab) wrote. "Gearbox needs to hire these modders."

One thing to be aware of—and the developers emphasized this with a red text, all-caps "Important warning" message—is that Wonderlands Redux "is a standalone overhaul" of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. That means it shouldn't be run in conjunction with any other mods, no matter what those mods may change, and in fact the developers said that any feedback or bug reports that include any other installed mods will be ignored.

Wonderlands Redux isn't this mod team's first kick at the can, which may explain why it's so good: It previously released the Borderlands 3 Redux (opens in new tab) mod in 2022, which is also very popular—although it may soon be surpassed by this new release. To keep up with future news about Wonderlands Redux, you can follow along with the team on Twitter (opens in new tab). The full list of "main changes" is below.