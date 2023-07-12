These are the very best big-screen Prime Day gaming monitor deals from as little as $200

Acer EI322QUR | 31.5-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $292.32 $199.99 at Amazon (save $92.33)

For a big-screen 1440p panel, this Acer makes a really good option as a big mid-range display. That's pretty much bang-on the perfect ratio for refresh rate and resolution for modern gaming. We do prefer Acer's 27-inch IPS Nitro XV272U at this price, but for a 32-incher this is a solid option.

A 32-inch, 1440p, 165Hz monitor for under $200? Really? Yup, it can be done. Just. The Acer EI322QUR launched at $449 but it's now on offer at Amazon for a single penny under $200 at just $199.99 thanks to Prime day. It's an awful, awful lot of monitor for the money.

It's also far from the only steal currently available on gaming monitors. We reckon ultrawide 34-inch panels are the sweetspot right now, so it's great to see that the ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B is available for just under $300 at Newegg.

ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $379.99 $294.99 at Newegg (save $85 after rebate)

You can't beat a high-refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming panel in terms of bang for buck, and ASRock gives you that particular bang for less buck than ever. As we found in our review, this 1ms 165Hz VA panel has no major weaknesses and makes for a really nice overall package for the money.

That's a model we've reviewed ourselves. It was a really nice screen at its $379 launch price and it's only gotten better with that hefty price cut. In fact it's probably our pick of everything that's been offered so far, screen wise.

Aorus FV43U | 43-inch | 144Hz | 4K | VA | $769.99 at Amazon

The FV43U is the slightly smaller (and cheaper) version of the FO48U. Even though it isn't an OLED, it provides excellent picture quality and a 144Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution. Pair this with a fancy RTX 40-series GPU, you've got a hell of a visual combo. Price check: Best Buy $769.99 | Newegg $769.99 | B&H $769.99

After something even bigger? Then the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U is a good shout. It's a 43-inch 4K beast running at fully 144Hz and it's yours for just $769.99. It's certainly a whole lotta screen.

For something a bit more left-field, how about the Samsung Odyssey CRG9. It's a 49-inch 32:9. aspect monstrosity with 5,120 by 1,440 pixels. It's basically a cheaper, slightly less curvy version of the mighty Neo G9, just running at 120Hz rather than 240Hz.

To be honest, the 120Hz is plenty and the CRG9 avoids the Neo G9's problematic full-array local dimming backlight. If you haven't tried on of these epic 32:9 machines, you might be surprised at just how immersive the experience is. There's nothing else quite like it.

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | 5120 x 1440 | VA | $1,199.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (save $350)

There's ultrawide and then there's ultrawide. This huge curved Odyssey CRG9 gives you a fast refresh rate that's great for gaming. On the productivity side of things, it eliminates the need for multiple monitors. And honestly, this thing just looks like it'll just swallow you whole. Price check: B&H $849.99

Of course, right now the ultimate big-screen experience is arguably OLED, so why not grab a 55-inch LG C2 4K panel for cheap. They're going for $1,024.15 on Amazon right now, which is about the same price as a lot of 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitors go for.

With a TV you get a lot more panel and a lot more pixels for your money. And the C2 can do 120Hz and offers decently low latency, so it's not really at any significant technical disadvantage versus a dedicated PC monitor.