The Witcher episode titles drop hints about the Netflix show's story

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for The Witcher, arriving next month, each accompanied by brief descriptions that, together, form a poem. There will be a dragon hunt, flashbacks, monster slaying and it looks like Dandelion will be getting into a spot of bother.
Here's the list of episode titles, followed by the poem formed by their descriptions.
- The End's Beginning
- Four Marks
- Betrayer Moon
- Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials
- Bottled Appetites
- Rare Species
- Before a Fall
- Much More
A monster slain, a butcher named
We look at a sorceress's earlier days
A picky eater, a family shamed
The Law of Surprise is how one repays
A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed
The hunt for a dragon is underway
A return to before a kingdom is flamed
The Witcher Family as you all like to say
The episodes all have individual symbols, too. The Betrayer Moon, for example, has a bestial footprint that suggests we might be seeing some werewolf shenanigans in the third episode. You can see them all on Twitter.
Jaskier
The Witcher airs on Netflix on December 20.