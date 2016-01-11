The Witcher 3 patch 1.12 out now

Just as I was asserting that the thoroughness of CD Projekt Red's patching does away with the need for an Enhanced Edition, the Witcher 3 devs have gone and dropped another one on us: patch 1.12 is out now.
It mainly squashes bugs introduced with the Hearts of Stone expansion, but unlike another game I could name, the Witcher 3 as a whole is still enjoying fixes and interface improvements. I've selected some important changes along with personal favourites for your perusal, but the full changelog is right here.
- Introduces a number of improvements to general game performance.
- Introduces a series of minor difficulty balance tweaks at all difficulty levels in Hearts of Stone expansion.
- Fixes issue whereby quickslots could disappear if game difficulty level was changed during combat.
- Fixes rare issue whereby some mini-bosses could become immortal under certain circumstances.
- Fixes misleading message displayed when players attempted to cast Signs in combat, while enveloped by a cloud resulting from the detonation of a Dimeritium Bomb.
- Introduces UI enhancement whereby herb name is now displayed above available interaction.
- Introduces enhancement whereby ingredients required for a pinned formula and in possession of a merchant are now highlighted in said merchant's Shop screen.
- Introduces enhancement on PC systems whereby weapon and armor repair kits can now be applied via drag and drop.
- Improves transitions between distinct scenes and gameplay sequences.
- Fixes issue whereby some human foes could have empty Vitality bars and thus could not be killed.