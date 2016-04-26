The pros pick the 10 most powerful Whispers of the Old Gods Hearthstone cards

After months of waiting, the Old Gods are finally upon us. The new expansion is live on NA now and hits EU tomorrow, at which point the Hearthstone tavern will be drowned in the eldritch corruption of Warcraft’s most powerful monstrosities. I hope you like tentacles.

The first few weeks after a set comes out are generally the most exciting. Millions of packs will be opened as players get their hands on new cards that they want to build entire decks around. (Here are nine decks which Trump plans to try.) Intriguingly, for the first time deck-building decisions will be coloured by the fact that old sets—Curse of Naxxramas and Goblins vs Gnomes on this occasion—will be rotating out of the new Standard format.

To make your crafting calls somewhat easier, and help you decide which of the Old Gods cards have the potential to shape the next Hearthstone meta, we asked eight of the best competitive minds to give us their opinion. Over the following slides we list the 10 cards they picked as the most powerful, in reverse order.

Our jury:

Alex “Raven” Baguley | Twitter

Bertrand “Elky” Grospellier | Twitter

Dima “Rdu” Radu | Twitter

Joe “Ness” Zazzaro-Francis | Twitter

Jon “Orange” Westberg | Twitter

Harald “Powder” Gimre | TwitterNick “Aquablad” Secker | Twitter

Ole “Naiman” Batyrbekov | Twitter