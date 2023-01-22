The neon cities of Industries of Titan rise from the depths to full release this month

Audio player loading…

The dilapidated cityscapes and epic spaceship battles of Jovian moon Titan are finally getting a proper release this month, as Industries of Titan (opens in new tab) will rise from beneath the surface and out of Early Access on January 31st, 2023.

Brace Yourself Games hasn't said what's new and interesting in the 1.0 update, but the mix of industrialization, city-building, and strategy combat has been marinating for almost three years now. Over that time its had all manner of features added, from ship-building customization to a campaign mode (opens in new tab) last November.

It's a cool game, one we liked quite a lot (opens in new tab) on its initial release. You're the profiteering scum in charge of a new corporate city on the surface of Titan, a surface which is literally encrusted with the debris of a prior civilization there.

Released in early 2020, Industries of Titan has broken some of the city-building mold with its take on letting you tweak not just the layout of your city, but the interior layout of its buildings and how they're used. What's more, Industries also goes hard on its dystopian space-corporation theme, with all manner of chaos happening due to the toxic atmosphere and ruined future.

For example, it has attacks from enemy corporate cities with their own charters against you. It also has freedom-fighting pirate rebels come to take your hard-earned lucre and burn down your base—all of that has to be dealt with by defending your turf with laser turrets and customizable spaceships in RTS-esque combat. While you fight, you can retract your buildings beneath the ground for protection.

You can buy Industries of Titan ahead of its release from Early Access on Epic (opens in new tab) and Steam (opens in new tab) for $30. You can find out more on Brace Yourself Games' Industries of Titan website. (opens in new tab)