The best-named game of the year finally has a release date, and it's just 4 months away

As a Lethal League Blaze devotee, I've been waiting impatiently for indie studio Team Reptile's next game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Not only is it the best-named videogame in this or any other year, but it's also a long-overdue revival of the skates and graffiti pairing of Sega's classic Jet Set Radio. That Dreamcast game remains beloved, but only managed to spawn a single sequel before disappearing into Sega's back catalog. Now there's Cyberfunk, and it's coming in August.

Team Reptile announced the release date during a Nintendo indie stream on Wednesday with a new trailer. It's short, but there's a lot packed in there: rollerblading, skateboarding, and BMX bikes, trick combos, and mid-air upside-down graffiti spraying. The song by kidkanevil is an absolute jam—I can already tell I'll be buying this soundtrack on vinyl.

On YouTube, Team Reptile notes that the trailer footage was captured on the Nintendo Switch, so it's going to be interesting to see how its lo-fi style translates to the PC. Maybe we'll see some higher-res textures, and I'm hoping for some 144 fps skating, but there's a clear chunky Dreamcast shape and size to the character models that just feels exactly right for this game. I mean, you tell me: what else would cyberfunk look like?

Cyberfunk's year-long delay from its originally planned 2022 release stung, but the wait to skate is almost over. It's out on August 18.