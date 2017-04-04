Score an overclocked Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 for $420

Newegg is selling a custom cooled and overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card on its Ebay storefront for just $420. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen and we wouldn't be surprised whatever stock it has available is snatched up fast.

The card that's on sale is the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo OC (GV-N1080TTOC-8GD). It comes overclocked out of the box with the following clockspeeds:

Gaming Mode: 1,632MHz base, 1,771MHz boost

OC Mode: 1,657MHz base, 1,797MHz boost

Both modes feature faster clocks than Nvidia's reference design, which calls for a 1,607MHz base and 1,733MHz boost.

The card also features 8GB of GDDR5X memory clocked at 10,010MHz, the same as reference, and requires a single 8-pin PCIe connector.

Gigabyte uses a blower style cooling solution, though it's not the same as the Founders Edition. This one features a "turbo" fan and composite heatpipes that make direct contact with the GPU. According to Gigabyte, its cooling solution performs 8 percent better.

You can find the card on Ebay here.

