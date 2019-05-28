Samsung's HMD Odyssey+ headset is $200 off today

Valve's upcoming VR headset looks promising, but it's also pricey—the full kit costs $1,000. If you want to get into VR gaming without spending a grand, and you don't want to sacrifice too many features, Samsung's high-end HMD Odyssey+ headset has once again dropped to $299. That's $200 off the original price.

The Odyssey+ is equipped with dual 90Hz 3.5-inch AMOLED screens, each with a resolution of 1440x1600. That's a higher resolution than the original HTC Vive (1080x1200 per eye) and Oculus Rift (1080x1200 per eye). It's the same resolution as the HTC Vive Pro and Valve Index. The display also uses Samsung's 'anti-screen door effect' technology, which makes the spaces between pixels less visible.

The headset also has built-in AKG-tuned headphones and microphones, so you don't need to put anything else on your head for a great VR experience. This is a Windows Mixed Reality headset, which means that you can play most VR titles on Steam. We have a guide with more information here.

