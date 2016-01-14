Riot releases Warsongs, a free League of Legends album

Riot Games has dropped a new album (I guess we're still calling them that, unless you prefer long-player) entitled Warsongs, with 11 League of Legends-themed tracks remixed by some of the world's foremost DJs and producers. And it's free!

The track list:

Piercing Light ( Mako Remix )

) Edge of Infinity ( Minnesota Remix )

) Welcome to Planet Urf ( Jauz Remix )

) PROJECT: Yi ( Vicetone Remix )

) Flash Funk ( Marshmello Remix )

) Let The Games Begin ( Hyper Potions Remix )

) Worlds Collide ( Arty Remix )

) The Glory ( James Egbert Remix )

) The Boy Who Shattered Time ( MitiS Remix )

) Lucidity ( Dan Negovan Remix )

) Silver Scrapes (ProtoShredanoid Remix)

The album is “a celebration of the global League community, and was created to display the spirit and intensity of the game,” Riot said. It's downloadable from the League of Legends website, and may also be enjoyed through the magic of Soundcloud, Google Play, iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube. And if you missed Riot's first League of Legends album—which was also a freebie—you can still pick that one up here.