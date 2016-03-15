Razer launches the new Blade notebook

The Razer Blade is a new 14-inch, 3200x1800 gaming laptop that's just 0.7-inches thick and weighs in at 4.25 pounds. Despite its small size, inside you'll find some pretty powerful hardware that gives it a leg up over the last-gen model.

The new blade has an Intel Core i7-6700HQ quad-core processor with a base / turbo clock speed of 2.6GHz / 3.5GHz. It has 16GB of DDR4 memory at 2133MHz, and comes with either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. The Blade has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M graphics card which has 6GB DDR5 VRAM. But, if you want to beef up the graphics even more, the Blade does support use of the Razer Core, the company's external graphics card enclosure. A Thunderbolt 3 port allows for that high speed connection.

In addition, this will be the second laptop in the world equipped with individually backlit RGB keys (the first being the Razer Blade Stealth that we reported on last week). You've got 16.8 million customizable colors available to you, with effects such as spectrum cycling, breathing, and reactive.

Pre-orders will be available from March 16, with the products expected to ship in April. Prices start at $2000 for the 256GB SSD version, and $2200 for the 512GB version.