PC PowerPlay August issue now onsale

Wonderful news, everybody, there's a new issue of PC PowerPlay out and we think you'll like it.

With exclusive access, we dive into the Duneverse and check out what could potentially be the 4X strategy game of the year. And we liked what we found. Get onboard the hype train, because the excitement is real.

On the hardware front we've grabbed a bunch of DDR5 kits and put them to the test. There's some extreme performance stuff here, but it costs a bomb, while the bargain kits offer the DDR5 advantages 12th Gen loves. Which way to go/ PC PowerPlay will tell you!

Plus the latest on Starfield, reviews of Warhammer 40K: Daemonhunters, Galactic Civilizations IV, Rogue Legacy 2, Lord of the Rings Gollum and a whole lot more.