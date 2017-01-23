PC Gamer UK Podcast #32: Space Engineers, Elite Dangerous

Welcome to the thirty-second episode of the PC Gamer UK Podcast, home of possibly the longest tangent in our history. Around that, you’ll hear about Samuel and Phil’s slapdash adventures with Space Engineers, find out whether Phil understands what’s happening in GoNNER (no), and learn why Samuel isn’t a music journalist. Also, we answer a bumper crop of your questions – as asked by our Discord community .

You can get Episode 32: ...But one final point on Hard-Fi here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: GoNNER, Space Engineers, Oxenfree, Reigns, Elite Dangerous

This Week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Oxenfree.