PC Gamer UK May issue: Runescape

The barbrous Hoary McCrabFist joins a couple of glowing mages on our May cover as we delve into the curious world of veteran MMO, Runescape. Over its twelve year history, Runescape has vaulted the 2D/3D divide, amassed zillions of players and fostered a diverse and passionate community, and all from an internet browser. In this month's MMO special, we visit developers Jagex to gain an insight into the game's past and discuss their plans for the future.

Some MMO devs would give their left arm (to a crab) for Runescape's longevity. The Elder Scrolls Online faces a tricky challenge reconciling the Scrolls fans' RPG expectations with the MMO format, but Zenimax Online Studios also have their own ideas for pushing the genre forward as we discover in our six page preview feature.

Not into MMOs? Fear not. We've got a six-page first look at Thief 3, reinvigorated Supreme Commander, revisited Rise of Nations and much more. The mag also includes entry into the World of Warplanes closed beta and 14 days of free Runescape membership . The issue is available now via the App Store , Google Play or Zinio . If you prefer your words on trees, you can subscribe to get each issue delivered to your door.

