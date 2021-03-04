PC Gamer UK April issue: Back 4 Blood

It's a brand new month, which means a new issue of PC Gamer ready to grace your local supermarkets and doorsteps. This issue's cover feature is about the gory Back 4 Blood, developed by the original creators of Left 4 Dead. Can this co-op zombie shooter be a worthy successor to the iconic original game? You'll have to read our feature to find out…

This issue we also check out Baldur's Gate 3, with Larian telling us all about the new Druid class and the shenanigans that comes with shapeshifting. We also delve into Total War: Warhammer 3, Roguebook, Cardshark, Exo One, and much more.

If you're after opinions on the latest game releases, have we got an issue for you. We've got reviews of all this month's biggest games, including Persona 5 Strikers, Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, The Medium, Dead by Daylight, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game, Gods Will Fall, and more.

Just a hop and a skip away in Hardware, the team has been group testing the best and latest external SSDs. If you're after speedy storage on the go or between devices then getting an external SSD is the best option and this issue's group test will help you choose the right one for the right price.

This month's free download is a copy of the Monster Train OST normally worth £5. It's just the kind of epic soundtrack you need to accompany your life, whether you're doing the washing up or battling the forces of Heaven across the frozen wastes of Hell.

If you're a PCG subscriber, you'll receive a special version of the magazine with an alternative cover. Here's what it looks like this month:

