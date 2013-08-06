Payday 2 release date confirmed, is earlier than expected

The problem with criminals is they're elusive. They'll do anything to slip the net and stop your from tracking them down. That's not the case for developers. They're pretty keen to let their players pinpoint the date and location of their games release. Which is why Starbreeze have blown the whistle on Payday 2, announcing the co-op heist game's plan to slip onto Steam next week.

PAYDAY 2 release date confirmed! PAYDAY 2 will be out on Steam on August 13th, other platforms between 13th-16th. http://t.co/UZm5C7CArb August 6, 2013

Previously, the game stated a placeholder release of the 27th. A transparent diversionary tactic, or a genuine guess since revised? It really doesn't matter, because we're getting the game two weeks earlier than expected.

For more on Payday 2, check out Evan's hands-on preview , or watch the video below, which explains how dynamic encounters aim to keep the game fresh: