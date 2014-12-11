Opening 100+ Goblins vs Gnomes Hearthstone card packs

Popular

When Tim first suggested we open over 100 Goblins vs Gnomes card packs on his Hearthstone account, it was a heartbreaking prospect. Not because he'd have to buy that many packs, but because after we opened them all I would have to return back to the significantly lacking account that has my card collection. But in the end, going through them all and getting a tour of what the new expansion has to offer was a blast. Watch the video to see what we ended up pulling, and to watch us freak out when an unexpected guest appears.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
